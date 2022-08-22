This small salad is packed full of punchy flavours with a burst of heat, fresh lime and fruity mango followed by crunchy pak choi, this salad is ideal for those sunny afternoons!

Ingredients: Serves 2

200g White picked crab meat

1 x Red chilli – deseeded and sliced

1 x Mango – diced

1 x Pak choi – finely sliced

Small bunch of chives

Small bunch of coriander

1 tbsp. Crème fraiche

1 x Lime zest & juice

Fine salt

Method

First it’s always best to pick through any crab meat with your fingers just to ensure there is no small pieces of shell lingering.

Once picked through, place in a small mixing bowl along with the chilli, mango, chives, crème fraiche, lime juice and a pinch of salt. Mix all of this together – if you want to bind it together slightly more add a touch more crème fraiche.

Place the crab mix onto a plate or bowl and add the finely sliced pak choi.

Add zest of lime and sprinkle with coriander and serve.

Gary Townsend is head chef at One Devonshire Gardens by Hotel du Vin, Glasgow. See www.hotelduvin.com or phone 0141 378 0385 to book.

Twitter @Chefgtownsend

Instagram- @chef.g.townsend