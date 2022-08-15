An Edinburgh road has been closed off after a bin lorry hit a block of flats. 

Emergency services were called to Calton Road around 6.50am on Monday morning after the incident.

While the lorry driver sustained a minor leg injury, no one else was injured. 

Police officers restricted the access to the road so that the building could be assessed. 

READ MORE: Thunder and lightning storms predicted over the next few days

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “We were called around 6.50am on Monday, August 15, to a report of a bin lorry colliding with a block of flats on Calton Road, at the junction with Abbeyhill Crescent, Edinburgh.

“The lorry driver sustained a minor leg injury.

“No one else was injured.

“The road is currently closed while the building is assessed.

“Road users are advised to avoid the area.”

 