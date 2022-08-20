The electric car market is really hotting up, with more choice than ever for drivers looking to make the switch to an EV.

However, at the more affordable end of the spectrum, the choice is still quite limited, with no electric cars available for less than £20,000 and just a few below the £30,000 mark. The government also recently scrapped its grant which used to offer a £1,500 saving on more affordable EVs, driving prices up further.

So, what are the cheapest electric cars available? Here's a look at the seven most affordable new electric cars...

1. Smart EQ Fortwo - £22,225

Smart was one of the first manufacturers to switch to an electric-only line-up back in 2019, and the city car-focused brand's EVs are still going strong. It's the well-loved Fortwo that's the most affordable new EV on the market, with prices starting from £22,225. This dinky electric car is compromised for many, but if you live and drive purely in the city, there's a lot to be said for its incredibly small dimensions. Its tiny electric range of 81 miles is poor, however.

2. Smart EQ Forfour - £22,295

If you want something a bit bigger than a Fortwo, Smart caters with its Forfour. As the name suggests, it gets a pair of rear seats, meaning it's not quite so compromised. Standard equipment levels are decent too, and it also only costs £70 more than the Fortwo, making it an almost no-brainer of choice. Unfortunately it does also use the same powertrain, meaning the claimed electric range is a measly 78 miles.

3. Vauxhall Corsa-e - £28,555

It's quite a step up to the next electric car. But with Vauxhall's Corsa-e, you don't have to live with limited interior space or a weak electric range, with this bestselling EV able to travel 222 miles on a single charge. It's no less practical than a regular Corsa, while is arguably better to drive than petrol and diesel models too. With a smarter design inside and out than its predecessor, combined with generous levels of standard kit, this electric Vauxhall is well worth a look.

4. Nissan Leaf - £28,995

The Leaf was the original mass-market EV, and though it might face more competition than ever, it's still able to hold its own - particularly where value for money is concerned. With prices starting from £28,995, it's not much more expensive than a regular petrol or diesel car of a similar size. This is a large hatchback big enough for family duties, while it comes with plenty of technology as standard. Though the 39kWh battery isn't the largest, it still promises a range of 168 miles.

5. Fiat 500 electric - £29,435

Fiat's electric 500 used to be one of the most affordable EVs on the market, but starting prices have shot up quite considerably recently as the firm has discontinued the small 24kWh battery version that used to be available. It means you'll now need to pay £5,000 more to get behind the wheel of an electric 500, though this model might be worth the extra spend with its 199-mile range and generous levels of kit. With its fun styling and upmarket interior, the 500 is one of the best small EVs on the market.

6. MG ZS EV - £29,495

Electric cars now account for a large chunk of MG's sales, and it's quite easy to see why when models are as good as the ZS EV. This spacious crossover is a great family EV, with loads of interior room and equipment.

This £29,495 price might buy the 'standard' version, but even this is able to travel a claimed 198 miles on a charge. A seven-year warranty is also included with the ZS EV.

7. Citroen e-C4 - £29,995

Coming in at just under £30,000 is Citroen's funky e-C4 - a spacious electric hatchback that stands out with its SUV styling cues. Featuring the same powertrain as the Vauxhall Corsa-e, this Citroen is able to travel up to 219 miles on a charge, while 100kW rapid charging capability allows its battery to be charged to 80 per cent in just half an hour. If comfort is a priority, the e-C4's very supple suspension set-up will also appeal.