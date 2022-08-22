British comedian Rosie Jones is rapidly becoming a household name.

A career that, paired with her writing and acting endeavours, continues to go from strength to strength, the 32-year-old's face is one you'll likely recognise from shows including Eight Out Of 10 Cats and The Last Leg.

She has, in the past, labelled herself the "perfect amount of disabled". With her cerebral palsy forming a central part of her comedy routines, Jones has been applauded for normalising disabilities on both the television and stand-up comedy circuits, alongside the likes of Adam Hills and Tim Renkow.

However, it's her latest project: Rosie Jones' Trip Hazard, that has caught audiences' attention for all the right reasons. Returning for a second series, it sees the comedian travel to the most unlikely of UK locations in search of adventure (with a plentiful helping of absurdity).

Joined at various locations by a host of celebrity pals - including comedian Guz Khan, actress Fay Ripley and presenter AJ Odudu - the latest instalment is set to be more bizarre than ever before. Packed full of heart-in-mouth moments, Jones is keen to prove that her sense of adventure knows no limits.

Ahead of the new series hitting our screens this August, we sat down with the comedian to discover more.

WELCOME BACK! WHAT CAN WE EXPECT FROM SERIES 2?

A bigger and better series. Basically, I'm using Channel 4's money to do everything I've ever wanted to do. So a lot of jumping, a lot of falling out of planes, jumping off cliffs, falling down buildings and just me having a bloody good time.

HOW DID YOU PICK YOUR LOCATIONS?

We really wanted to explore all parts of the UK and we especially wanted to go to places that people probably haven't seen on a travel show before. Places like Bradford, Northampton, Blackpool, we want to show what amazing things you could do there.

OLIVIA COLMAN NARRATED SERIES ONE. ARE WE RIGHT IN THINKING YOU'VE OPTED FOR DAME JOANNA LUMLEY THIS TIME AROUND?

We needed to up the stakes, regally. Joanna is incredible. A bit like Olivia did in series one, she just elevates the whole show. I'm just sad she couldn't come with me on an adventure.

YOU GO BALLROOM DANCING IN BLACKPOOL, DO YOU FANCY YOURSELF AS A STRICTLY COMPETITOR?

That would be the dream. I had the best time and Graham, my partner, was so patient. It really felt like a massive achievement to do that dance in such an iconic place. You really feel like you've gone back in time, it's wonderful.

AND WE HEAR GUZ CHICKENED OUT - DO YOU KNOW NO FEAR?

No! The only time I was scared in the entire series was, in the final episode, I go cliff jumping. That scared me so much because I can't jump, I can't climb and I can't swim, so that was three of my fears. But apart from that, I had no qualms doing any of it.

DID YOU ENJOY THE EXPERIENCE OF SKYDIVING?

I just felt so at peace with everything, it was incredible. I'm absolutely going to do it again.

DO YOU THINK YOU COULD EVER PERSUADE GUZ TO JOIN YOU?

No! He is such a scaredy cat, no bloody chance.

THERE'S A MUSICAL THEME RUNNING THROUGH THE FIRST FEW EPISODES - FROM RAP TO COUNTRY; IS MUSIC NEXT ON YOUR LIST TO CONQUER?

Basically, at this point, I've completed comedy, acting and writing, so I'm trying to go for the quadruple threat and become a singer and rapper.

DO YOU HAVE A FAVOURITE TRIP FROM THIS SERIES?

No. I've watched every episode now and every time I finish one I go, 'yeah, that was my favourite'. I think in terms of beauty, Scotland was absolutely incredible. I enjoyed them all.

IS THERE ANYONE ELSE WHO YOU'D LIKE TO VENTURE ON HOLIDAY WITH BUT HAVEN'T?

Everyone and anyone. I think we should have a voiceover threesome and me, Olivia Colman and Dame Joanna Lumley need to go somewhere together.

YOU'RE AN INCREDIBLY BUSY WOMAN, WHAT OTHER PROJECTS DO YOU HAVE IN THE PIPELINE?

Currently, I'm filming a documentary about online abuse and ableism for Channel 4, which is my first show which isn't comedy. It's quite powerful but it's hard to film because I've really got to look at abuse in terms of the abuse I get and abuse in general.

My second book - The Amazing Edie Eckhart: The Big Trip - is coming out this month as well. I'm so excited and I'm hugely proud of it, I hope people enjoy it as much as they enjoyed the first.

Trip Hazard, Channel 4 and All 4, Tuesday, 10pm.