Flights at a Scottish airport have been suspended due to unscheduled repairs on Monday.

Aberdeen International Airport confirmed it was forced to temporarily suspend flights to enable the maintenance to be carried out.

Passengers have been urged to contact their airlines for specific flight information.

The airport has provided passengers with vouchers for refreshments.

A statement added: "We can confirm we are currently carrying out some unscheduled maintenance work and have had to temporarily suspend operations.

"We aim to have this completed as quickly as possible with minimum disruption, however, we apologise for any inconvenience caused.

"Passengers are being provided with refreshment vouchers and we will provide a further update as soon as the work is complete.

"Passengers are advised to contact their airline for specific flight information."