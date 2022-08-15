Gunshots were reportedly heard in a residential street in Ayrshire in one of three linked incidents being probed by Police Scotland.

The linked and "targeted" incidents took place across Ardrossan and Saltcoats on Friday, August 12 and Saturday, August 13.

A man has been hospitalised with a head injury after the first of the three incidents.

Police were called to reports of a disturbance on Eglinton Road near its junction with Dalry Road in Ardrossan around 1am on Friday.

A vehicle was damaged at the scene and a 20-year-old man was taken to Crosshouse Hospital.

READ MORE: Man, 81, dies after crash on A78 near Ardrossan

Later that day, around 11pm, officers were called to a report of a car on fire McDowall Avenue, Ardrossan.

Finally, police were called to report of gunshots being heard on Munro Walk in Saltcoats.

No one was injured in the second and third incidents.

Detective Inspector Stephen McCulloch said:“We believe that these incidents are all linked, and targeted. The actions of those involved are extremely reckless and dangerous and it is vital we bring this to a stop.

“One man has already had to attend hospital with a serious injury.

“We are appealing for anyone with any information to come forward, think back – were you in any of these area of Ardrossan or Saltcoats at the time? Did you see or hear anything untoward?

“We would also ask anyone with any dash-cam footage to come forward, you may have captured something that can help us.

“We will have extra patrols across the coming days, anyone with any concerns should speak to an officer or call 101, or 999 in an emergency.”

Anyone with any information about these incidents should contact police via 101, quoting incident number 3605 of Saturday, August 13.