A MEXICAN stand-off?
Dentists on one side scaling back on NHS work or pulling out of taxpayer-funded dentistry altogether as they try to force radical reform of the funding model.
The Government, on the other, digging its heels in while promising to the voting public to "abolish all NHS dentistry charges" by 2026, and "record investment": the former meaningless if people cannot get NHS treatment at their practice, and latter somewhat disingenuous if dentists are now so reluctant to carry out and claim for treatment on the NHS that millions of pounds are going unspent.
READ MORE: Millions unspent as dentists cut back on 'unaffordable' NHS treatment
The biggest victims are the patients.
On Sunday, the Herald reported on 76-year-old Nigel Fryer, who flew to Spain to have abscessed teeth extracted rather than wait any longer for dental treatment in Dumfries.
In Scotland, 95 per cent of adults are currently registered with an NHS dentist, but many are facing long waits for NHS treatment that they can get quicker (or, at all) by paying privately, and in some cases thousands of patients are being dumped from the NHS as practices go fully private.
With four in five practices refusing to accept any new patients on an NHS basis, dental care is rapidly splintering between the haves and have nots.
READ MORE: Warning 'easily exploitable' fee model encouraged dentists to 'cash in'
Long before Covid came along, dental leaders were agitating for an end to the fee-per-item NHS model, which relied on a high volume of short appointments.
The backlogs and decay built up during the pandemic along with spiralling inflation have, they say, rendered it completely inappropriate when more patients than ever require complex, time-consuming care.
The Government seems stuck on some sort of status quo, though the current 1.3 multiplier is considered too low by dental leaders and the previous 1.7 rate liable to exploitation.
Like all stand-offs, deadlock will only be broken by truce - or mutual destruction.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here