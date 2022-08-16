Edinburgh International Festival
Theatre
Medea
The Hub
Neil Cooper
Five stars
Love and anger are at the heart of the National Theatre of Scotland’s stately and sensual revival of Liz Lochhead’s ferocious and sometimes surprisingly funny take on Euripides’ study of how hell really does have no fury like a woman scorned. There are moments in Michael Boyd’s thrilling production when it looks like Adura Onashile’s furious Medea and her hubby Jason’s new squeeze Glauke, played by Alana Jackson, might tear physical chunks out of each other as much as verbal ones.
The fact that all this is played out aloft designer Tom Piper’s catwalk set, with all involved suited and booted for Jason and Glauke’s wedding, gives things an even more combative air. As does the ten-strong all woman Chorus who initially come out of the audience to give Medea some sisterly back-up, and end up witnessing the depths of her rage.
When Medea talks about how no-one likes you if you’re foreign, it sums up the small town resistance to difference she’s been up against since she and Jason first landed in Corinth. Where Medea was an exotic trophy bride to show off to the locals, Glauke is one of his own. While hardly the girl next door, she has streetsmart attitude enough to hold her own with her adversary, however much Medea outclasses her as she takes matters into her own soon-to-be-bloodied hands.
Punctuated by James Jones’ mesmeric percussion score, Lochhead’s writing is as devastatingly evocative as it was twenty-two years ago when her play was first produced. Medea spars with all-comers as she strides the catwalk with a mix of swishy elegance and determined steel that not even any lingering passion for Robert Jack’s doomed Jason can thwart. By the end, Medea may be a woman alone, but she also has the power to change her fate.
Until August 27 - https://www.eif.co.uk/events/medea
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here