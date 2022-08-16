The BBC has announced Jeremy Paxman will step as the host of TV quiz University Challenge after more than 28 years in the role.
The 72-year-old became the second host of the long-running show in 1994 with his last episode to be broadcast next summer.
Jeremy Paxman illness
The news comes after the former Newsnight presenter revealed he has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease last year.
In a statement he said: "I've had a blast hosting this wonderful series for nearly 29 years.
"I've been lucky enough to work with an amazing team and to meet some of the swottier brains in the country. It gives me hope for the future."
Peter Gwyn, Executive Producer of University Challenge, said: "Jeremy has been our presenter, colleague and friend for twenty-eight years, and everyone on the University Challenge production team will miss him greatly.
“He'll be sorely missed too by both our audience and by the generations of students who've relished the chance to pit themselves against him in more than a thousand matches."
This year University Challenge celebrates 60 years of being Britain’s longest running quiz show. A special documentary will air on BBC Two and iPlayer on Monday 29 August at 9pm.
The BBC said a new host will be announced later this week.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here