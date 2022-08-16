One person has been taken to hospital following a crash on one of Scotland's busiest roads.

The eastbound carriagway of the A82 near Bowling has been closed after police were called to an accident at around 3.40pm, said to have involved a bus and a lorry. 

Transport Scotland said current roadworks and the collision are causing very heavy traffic in the area and drivers have been warned to expect delays of more than an hour.

One person has been taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley but the Scottish Ambulance Service did not provide any further details.

Congestion was being reported to the A812 Renton Road and A814 Glasgow Road in Dumbarton.

A police spokewoman said: “Police were called to a report of a road crash on the A82 near Bowling around 3.40pm today, Tuesday, 16 August.

"Emergency services are in attendance and the road is currently blocked.”

 