The Scotch Malt Whisky Society, Edinburgh
In the spirit of sharing great whisky, creative energy and inspiring minds, The Scotch Malt Whisky Society has collaborated with Soho House to provide its members with a variety of experiences throughout the Edinburgh Festivals season this month.
This collaboration, a first for The Scotch Malt Whisky Society, will give Soho House members access to exclusive SMWS club experiences at the award-winning whisky destination until August 29th at the society's Edinburgh City Centre location at 28 Queen Street.
IG: @smws_uk
Rioja, Glasgow
As part of Estrella Galicia Gastronomy Month, the UK's largest Spanish food festival, Rioja in Finnieston will host a special tasting menu.
The month-long 'exploration of Spanish gastronomy,' which runs from throughout September, is being celebrated in over 90 of the UK and Ireland's most popular Spanish pubs, bars, and restaurants. The tasting menu will be paired with Estrella Galicia beers and hosted by Rioja head chef Miguel Angel Major.
IG: @riojafinnieston
Gordon Ramsay Street Pizza, Edinburgh
Gordon Ramsay is set to open his first street pizza restaurant brand outside of London in Edinburgh/s New Town.
The Michelin-starred Scot, best known for shows such as Hell's Kitchen and Ramsay's Kitchen Nightmares, is set to open in the capital's posh Stockbridge, following the success of his Bread Street Kitchen & Bar in St Andrew Square.
IG: @gordonramsaystreetpizza
