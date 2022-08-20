The Scotch Malt Whisky Society, Edinburgh

In the spirit of sharing great whisky, creative energy and inspiring minds, The Scotch Malt Whisky Society has collaborated with Soho House to provide its members with a variety of experiences throughout the Edinburgh Festivals season this month.

This collaboration, a first for The Scotch Malt Whisky Society, will give Soho House members access to exclusive SMWS club experiences at the award-winning whisky destination until August 29th at the society's Edinburgh City Centre location at 28 Queen Street.

IG: @smws_uk

Rioja, Glasgow

As part of Estrella Galicia Gastronomy Month, the UK's largest Spanish food festival, Rioja in Finnieston will host a special tasting menu.

The month-long 'exploration of Spanish gastronomy,' which runs from throughout September, is being celebrated in over 90 of the UK and Ireland's most popular Spanish pubs, bars, and restaurants. The tasting menu will be paired with Estrella Galicia beers and hosted by Rioja head chef Miguel Angel Major.

IG: @riojafinnieston

Gordon Ramsay Street Pizza, Edinburgh

Gordon Ramsay is set to open his first street pizza restaurant brand outside of London in Edinburgh/s New Town.

The Michelin-starred Scot, best known for shows such as Hell's Kitchen and Ramsay's Kitchen Nightmares, is set to open in the capital's posh Stockbridge, following the success of his Bread Street Kitchen & Bar in St Andrew Square.

IG: @gordonramsaystreetpizza

Tweet: @HelloSkapa

IG: @HelloSkapa

This message and all attachments (hereinafter the "message") are confidential and for the exclusive use of its recipients.

If you receive this message by error, please destroy it and immediately notify the sender.

Any use of this message not in conformity with its destination, any diffusion or any publication, total or partial, is forbidden, unless expressly authorised.