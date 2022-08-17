Festival Music
SCO/Marshall
Usher Hall, Edinburgh
Keith Bruce
Three stars
THE first appearance of the Scottish Chamber Orchestra at the 75th Edinburgh International Festival was titled “Wayne Marshall Plays Gershwin”, but that was only half true.
Not only was much of the programme chosen by the SCO’s guest director not by George Gershwin at all, but Marshall’s way with the composer’s music was very much his own.
This was a vastly augmented chamber orchestra, with three saxophones and a number of RSNO players in the ranks – notably principal clarinet Timothy Orpen, who had the bravura opening glissando of Rhapsody in Blue that began the programme. Marshall’s way with Gershwin’s best-known orchestral work was not as radical as Tommy Smith’s with the Scottish National Jazz Orchestra and pianist Brian Kellock, but he nonetheless carved very much his own path.
It was the only part of the night where the guest conductor – who was music director of last year’s A Grand Night for Singing concert – sat at the piano as soloist. Clearly much of the audience enjoyed his long improvised cadenzas, and they were perhaps in the spirit of Gershwin’s own performances, but they sounded a little formless to me, and in a no-man’s land between “classical” and jazz.
For the rest of the evening Marshall was conductor only, with Scotland’s own Paul Harrison sitting at another Steinway behind the harps, and playing very well indeed. His contributions to the suite of music a young Leonard Bernstein wrote for choreographer Jerome Robbins were a highlight. Fancy Free would eventually metamorphose into the film On The Town, and is the start of Bernstein the composer as we know him.
That is also true of Aaron Copland’s El Salon Mexico, now rarely played, but the work that first drew him to popular attention, and was followed a few years later by the ballet score Billy the Kid. It also set a template, in the use of folk themes, with which the composer would find fame.
All fascinating stuff, but a little four-square under Marshall’s baton. There was lack of swing in the Bernstein and the Latin-American rhythms of the Copland seemed a long way from the dancefloor.
We were back with Gershwin for the final piece, but in the shape of the divisive Porgy and Bess: A Symphonic Picture. Robert Russell Bennett’s arrangement of music from the opera, made five years after Gershwin’s death to a commission from Fritz Reiner, contains some of the famous tunes, but not enough of them, and in a style that is also some distance from the score’s jazzy feel.
What many will remember of the evening, however, came right at the end, when Marshall climbed to the manuals of the Usher Hall organ to give an encore of variations on Gershwin’s I Got Rhythm which made ample use of the massive instrument’s mighty power.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here