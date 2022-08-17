A man has died in hospital after he was found seriously injured on Edinburgh’s Princes Street.

Wayne Elliott, 53, found injured on the busy street around 8.15pm on Saturday. 

He was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where his condition was initially described as critical. 

Medical staff have confirmed that Mr Elliot, originally from the Portsmouth area, had died on Tuesday. 

Police Scotland said a 37-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death.

He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday.

Officers from Police Scotland’s Major Investigations Team are continuing to investigate the death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers or submit information or images to the MIPP Portal, which can be accessed at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/SCOT22S26-PO1.