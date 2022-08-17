Royal Mail workers have voted to down tools in a dispute over pay and conditions in a "staggering" result.
Members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) backed strikes by 98.7% on a turnout of more than 72%.
It follows a previous ballot with 97.6% of union members backing industrial action on a turnout of 77% in July. Workers are due to walk out August 26 and 31 and September 8 and 9 in this separate row over pay.
The union claims that the latest ballot comes in the face of attempts to force an “erosion of workplace rights” as the company brings forward modernisation plans.
However, the Royal Mail has claimed that the plans will "secure future jobs" and warned the company was losing money daily.
The CWU has raised concerns over changes to terms and conditions that would come under the modernisation plans.
CWU general secretary Dave Ward said it was a “staggering” result which sends a clear message to bosses about the workers stance on the changes.
“We will do everything possible to see if we can make progress but the Royal Mail management has to change its position,” Mr Ward said.
“If they don’t, then we will take strike action.”
The four strikes in the coming weeks will be the first national walkouts of postal staff, including delivery workers and those in sorting offices, since 2013.
A Royal Mail spokesperson said: “Instead of engaging meaningfully on change that will secure future jobs, the CWU has decided to ballot against change.
“We are losing £1 million a day and we need to change what we are doing to fix the situation and protect jobs.
“This change is also needed to support the pay package we have offered to CWU grade colleagues, worth up to 5.5%. This is the biggest increase we have offered for many years and the CWU have rejected it.
“This would add around £230 million to Royal Mail’s annual people costs when the business is already loss-making.
“The CWU has put forward ideas for change that would cost over £1 billion while not delivering the changes needed to ensure Royal Mail can grow and remain competitive in a fast-moving industry.
“These actions do not represent a union that supports change. We wanted to meet this week but were disappointed the CWU couldn’t make it – we hope to meet next week. The CWU have their heads in the sand and are failing to grasp the seriousness of the situation.
“Royal Mail can have a bright future but we can’t achieve that by living in the past. Customers want more parcels, bigger parcels, delivered the next day, including Sundays, and more environmentally friendly options.
“By modernising, we can offer more of what our customers want at a price they are willing to pay, all whilst protecting jobs on the best terms and conditions in the industry.”
Mr Ward said: “Today’s result is another rejection of those at the top of Royal Mail who should consider their positions.
“Postal workers are being pushed to the edge, but there can be no doubt they will fight the planned erosion of their workplace rights with determination.
“This country is growing sick of a business elite who are completely out of touch with ordinary people.”
CWU deputy general secretary Terry Pullinger said: “Our members, who worked miracles during the pandemic, are being treated with complete contempt.
“The ongoing attempts of Royal Mail Group to whittle away people’s hard won working conditions will be met with fierce opposition.”
