HE’S known for having the right formula to bring winning teams together and today was no different for Sir Alex Ferguson who called on former colleagues and friends to help support a cause close to his heart.

The former Manchester United and Aberdeen manager has already personally donated more than £700,000 to help students at Glasgow Caledonian University and yesterday he hosted a golf day and gala dinner to raise funds for students joining the university from some of the most marginalised backgrounds.

Held at the Carrick Golf Course and Cameron House, the event featured special guests who have worked with, or played for, Sir Alex, in conversation with him as he discusses why he has always been passionate about nurturing young players throughout his career, and why he continues to provide opportunities to young people through his role as Founding Donor at GCU.

Sir Alex Ferguson is a passionate supporter of access to learning

Sir Alex was joined by a number of celebrity golfers to raise funds providing vital financial assistance for students coming to study at GCU from some of the most disadvantaged communities at home, and further afield. Among those joining him were former Manchester United full back and now pundit, Gary Neville; former Celtic forward John Hartson; and BBC presenter Eilidh Barbour, and former Rangers assistant manager Archie Knox.

Also attending were former footballers James McFadden, Kenny Miller, Neil McCann and Shaun Maloney; curling Olympic gold medallist Eve Muirhead, TV presenter Dougie Vipond, actor and Scotsquad star Jordan Young.

Sir Alex Ferguson at charity golf event

Sir Alex's generous donation has supported more than 300 students to date through scholarships and access to life-changing opportunities, as well as helping to launch the University’s award-winning MINT Programme (Mentoring, Internships, Networking and Talks), which has helped to boost employability for thousands of students in the wake of the pandemic.

Sir Alex said: “I am delighted to continue to work with Glasgow Caledonian University, a university that gives opportunities to all, no matter what their background.

“Every time I go there, and I meet all the young people, you see the different personalities and characters, but, overall, you see they are thriving on the opportunity of being supported. It is amazing how society today has such a large percentage of young people suffering, and that is what inspires me to do what I can for the Glasgow Caledonian University Foundation.”

Former Rangers and Hearts player Neil McCann at Carrick Golf Club

Through this event, the University wants to raise funds to provide even more students with that opportunity.

Jillian Watt Director of the Glasgow Caledonian University Foundation, said: “We are honoured to have Sir Alex, a hugely respected football and business leader around the world as our Founding Donor. His support has played a critical role in ensuring talented students, regardless of their financial or social background, can access life changing educational opportunities at GCU. During the past seven years he has helped to change the lives of over 300 students providing them with the means, confidence and inspiration to reach their full potential.”

Professor Pamelor Gillies CBE, Vice-Chancellor at Glasgow Caledonian University, said: “We are delighted our long-term partnership with Sir Alex Ferguson continues to deliver unique and exciting opportunities for so many of our students. With more than 23% of our students coming from the most disadvantaged backgrounds, the Golf Day and Gala Dinner will raise vital funds for our students being hit hardest by the cost of living crisis. We are extremely grateful to Sir Alex for his continued support of our students and his generosity.”

Among the prizes for the gala event were handwritten song lyrics by GCU Chancellor, Annie Lennox; Limited edition handmade leather golf shoes by Sounder X Grenson and VIP Rangers and Celtic Football Club directors' box seats and hospitality.

The auction will raise funds to support our students. Some 23% of their undergraduate students come from disadvantaged areas, compared to a sector average of 16.7%, meaning a higher percentage of our students are facing increasing financial challenges in the cost of living crisis.