Are you interested in MBA study this year?

Register for an MBA preview session, at the University of Strathclyde Business School, where Dr Phil Considine, MBA Director, will present an overview of the MBA. You will also hear from their MBA Careers and Employability Consultant, Jane Hammond. The event will be run as a hybrid event allowing those who cannot attend in person to attend online.

Strathclyde Business School's MBA programme is consistently ranked amongst the best in the UK – and around the world.

Their full time MBA programme is studied over 12 months in Glasgow amongst a group of international peers and involves nine months of participation in classes, group work and personal development processes and three months for the MBA project.

Their Executive part time MBA is designed for busy executives who need to combine career and family commitments with the demands of MBA studies. The flexibility enables most participants to graduate within two years. However, study may be spread over a longer period if necessary, to a maximum of five years.

Typically your studies will be made up of weekend intensive seminars delivered at the Business School in Glasgow, students can expect to attend around 7 or 8 of these scheduled classes per year if following a two-year timetable. Also off-campus learning and support facilitated by our virtual learning environment.

To register for one of their Summer Preview Sessions click here.