Edinburgh International Festival Theatre
A Little Life
Festival Theatre
What goes on behind closed doors between friends is nobody’s business but theirs in Ivo van Hove’s epic staging of Hanya Yanagihara’s 2015 novel.
This sense of insularity permeates van Hove’s production, initially coming from the way the four college buddies at the core of Yanagihara’s story hang out and party hard while the world goes on outside.
What begins looking like a more regular rites of passage as Jude, Willem, JB and Malcolm become successful in their fields takes a lurch even more inwards, with lawyer Jude becoming the centre of the action as his story unfolds.
Over the next four hours, van Hove and co lay bare a relentless litany of sexual abuse that provokes a lifetime of self-loathing and self-harm, as Jude becomes the doomed heart of the relationship between the quartet.
Performed in Dutch with English supertitles, Koen Tachelet’s adaptation brings home the brutality of Jude’s self-hatred.
This is made even more shocking by the stately and at times soporific pace of the production, the flagship of International Theater Amsterdam’s three-show EIF residency.
The chic interior of Jan Versweyveld’s set lulls one into a false sense of security, as it becomes both confessional and torture chamber for Jude, as film footage of the city outside is beamed either side of the stage.
The sink at the centre of the stage becomes a receptacle for Jude to wash away his perceived sins, while the slow-burning strings of the BL!NDMAN ensemble scrape out a foreboding accompaniment.
Most of all, it is the eight-strong cast, led by a fearless Ramsey Nasr as Jude, who make flesh of Yanagihara’s story. Maarten Heijmans as Willem, Majd Mardo as JB, Edwin Jonker as Malcolm and the rest of the cast possess a casual presence that can up the ante into something near unwatchable in an instant.
By the end this has become a near religious purging for Jude in this harrowing dissection of a man damaged to within an inch of his life.
Until August 22 – https://www.eif.co.uk/events/a-little-life
Ends
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here