CRAIG MCGINLAY, ACTOR
Where is it?
Gleneagles, Perthshire.
Why do you go there?
Great golf courses, scenery and dog walks. One of the things I love most about it is that you feel far enough away from everything, yet it is easy to get to as you are roughly only an hour from Glasgow, Edinburgh and St Andrews.
How often do you go?
Every time I’m back in Scotland. I typically go around four times a year.
How did you discover it?
I was invited to play golf at Gleneagles almost two decades ago and have returned ever since as I’ve fallen in love with the place.
What’s your favourite memory?
Watching the fireworks at the hotel for New Year with close family and friends. That is always special at Gleneagles. The ice rink on the lawn. Festive music playing. A kilted piper at the door of the hotel.
The stars are often visible on Hogmanay up there. I love a cold crisp night. Wrapping up warm and having a laugh with your friends and family. There’s nothing like it.
Who do you take?
It varies. It is a great place to visit with family or friends because it has something for everyone. Although I love golf, it’s not solely a golf resort. There’s so much to do, from fishing to off-roading, padel and tennis. I love being active, always have, and Gleneagles does cater brilliantly for that.
One of my favourite dog walks is over the PGA Centenary Course, which hosted the 2014 Ryder Cup. The views and fresh air are incredible, and my golden retriever Skye always enjoys the wildlife-spotting opportunities. She loves looking out for rabbits, squirrels, foxes, and deer.
What do you take?
Golf clubs, padel and tennis racquets, sports kit and my dog Skye. I pack chunky Barbour clothing for any cold and windy weather. As comedy legend Sir Billy Connolly once said: “There's no such thing as bad weather, just the wrong clothing”. I try to get outdoors as much as possible.
What do you leave behind?
I wouldn’t say there is anything that I purposely leave behind, but I do minimise time spent on my phone and emails when I’m there. I love reading by the fireplace in the Dormy Clubhouse. They do great coffee in the clubhouse – it’s a top spot to relax and read a good book or a script.
Sum it up in five words.
Secluded. Beautiful. Scottish. Rugged. Breathtaking.
What other travel spots are on your wish list?
I love St Andrews. Let’s do that one next time. I’ve been going there my whole life. I also love nearby spots such as Elie, Kilconquhar (or “Kinneuchar” as the locals call it) and Anstruther. Fife is an absolute gem. It has a special place in my heart.
Craig McGinlay stars in the Bollywood film Shamshera, coming soon to Amazon Prime Video, and the upcoming documentary series Colosseum on the History Channel, out next month
