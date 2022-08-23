This weekend the annual 10k walk 'Off The Beatson Track' will be returning for its 9th year taking place on 28th August 2022!

The last 8 years has seen over 11,000 participants walk over 70,000 miles - making it Glasgow's biggest, best and most yellow sponsored walk. This fun filled 6.5 mile walk is fully accessible and perfect for all ages and a great day out with family entertainment. There is still time to sign up your friends, family, colleagues and dogs in 2022 and show support for patients and families facing cancer.

One woman and her family who will be taking part in a sponsored charity walk for the ninth year in a row in memory of her dad who passed away from cancer.

Felicity Gillespie, 44, has done the Beatson's 'Off the Beatson Track' walk every year since her dad Brian McLaughlin asked the family to take part back in 2014 on his 70th birthday. Brian passed away in 2015 after a battle with lung cancer.

Felicity, from Brookfield in Johnstone, said: “Back in 2014 our dad was diagnosed with lung cancer and one of his wishes was that we take part in the walk just to give back to The Beatson for the care that he received during his treatment and right up until his end of life.

“Giving back and giving your time to charity is really rewarding as well, so it makes you feel really good and hopefully it makes our dad proud that we’re doing that and continue to do it to this day as a family.

“I just love leading up to it and spending time as a family and raising funds for the Beatson because they really did do a wonderful job looking after our dad and caring for him and gave us extra time with him.”

After raising £10,000 in the first walk and £34,000 to date, Felicity will be joined by over 30 family members from Paisley, Hamilton, Blantyre and Johnstone in the first live walk since before the pandemic.

STV’s Laura Boyd and BBC’s David Farrell will be hosting the live event, which returns on Sunday, August 28 after two years of virtual walks.

The event will start at the Riverside Museum in Glasgow, going past the Beatson West of Scotland Cancer Centre on Great Western Road, via Kelvingrove Museum and back to the Riverside Museum.

Participants will receive a free t-shirt for signing up and a medal at the end of the walk.

Maisie McCormick, community fundraising manager at Beatson Cancer Charity, said: “We’re delighted to finally be able to host our first live Off the Beatson Track event since 2019.

“We’re so grateful to everyone who took part in the virtual walks over the last two years, but we can’t wait to see a sea of yellow take to the streets of Glasgow once again.

“Every single person who signs up is allowing us to support more cancer patients and their families over the years to come, and we cannot thank you enough for that.”

