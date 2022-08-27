IT'S been a while, hasn’t it? I’ve had the summer off, doing bits and pieces, including buying a new flat - we move next month; frankly I’m a bit stressed - reading a few books and listening to the radio, as usual. Comfort listening, mostly. Get It On … with Bryan Burnett on Radio Scotland, football talk on Five Live, Guy Garvey on Sunday afternoons on 6 Music. But I’ve now got a new radio habit. The Alex Kapranos Show on Absolute Radio, Sunday nights at 10pm.
The Franz Ferdinand frontman has a great voice for radio and a record collection perfectly suited to those of us of a certain age. Sunday night’s show saw him play Bowie, Roxy, The Clash, Lou Reed, and Kirsty McColl, with the odd outlier including Steeleye Span, Dead Or Alive and Glasgow’s Life Without Buildings.
A recce through Kapranos’s record collection would be enough in itself, but as a presenter he has a little more ambition than that. And so at the heart of each programme is an interview with a guest. He’s already spoken to Johnny Marr and last Sunday night he was joined by musician, artist and Turner Prize winner Martin Creed who came into the studio dressed in a dart-adorned pinstripe suit, bow tie and square hat (Kapranos had to describe this look to us given that this is radio after all).
Creed had clearly made an effort. Which made the rather truncated time given over to the resulting conversation feel a little disappointing. Still, even in short doses, Creed is entertaining company. He discussed his clothes, his music and his tendency to make art that irks as much as pleases (of which his infamous 2000 Turner Prize winning piece The lights going on and off certainly qualifies).
“I think I quite like annoying people. I must do,” Creed suggested. “It’s like being naughty.” More of his naughtiness would have been welcomed.
Never mind. There was other stuff to be getting on with. At one point Kapranos started telling us about his grandmother who, at the age of 12, had to go into service after losing her dad and all her brothers when they were drowned at sea during a storm.
“That is a pretty bleak story,” Kapranos admitted before choosing a tune that he hoped would lighten the mood. Cue Amy Winehouse’s Back to Black. Very droll, Alex.
But bleakness was very much in the air this week. Strikes, energy bills, the cost of living crisis. On Monday morning on 5 Live, Nicky Campbell even asked “is Britain broken?” Quite a few callers said yes. And that’s before any future Indy referendum.
Any good news? Well, over on Radio 2 another pop star, Kim Wilde (be still my beating heart) took up co-presenting duties alongside Gary Davies on Sounds of the 80s last Saturday night. And Kim would cheer anyone up.
Obviously my long-gone teenage self is still half in love with Ms Wilde. If anything, she went up in my estimation, if that is even possible, by raving about Prefab Sprout at one point, right enough. Hot dog, etc, etc.
That said, the reason she joined Davies in the first place was to celebrate her 40 plus years in the business. Four decades. Are you feeling old? Yeah, me too.
Listen Out For: A Punk’s Progress, Radio 4, today, 3pm
Talking of 1980s pop stars, Roland Gift, frontman of Fine Young Cannibals, writes and narrates this coming-of-age drama based on his own life.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here