POLICE have now confirmed eight children were involved in a Glasgow road crash where a car is believed to have lost control.

As exclusively told last night by our sister paper the Glasgow Times, a 34-year-old man was arrested after a vehicle allegedly struck a group of young people in Blackhill.

Officers initially said five boys were taken to the Royal Hospital for Children, Glasgow, for treatment.

But police have now said six boys aged 13 to 17 were treated at hospital and a further two, both aged 12, were treated at the scene.

Provanmill Road was closed from 5.40pm, when emergency services were called to the scene, until around 7.45pm last night.

Of the five who remained in hospital last night, a spokesperson for NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde confirmed two of the patients have been discharged and three are currently stable.

Chief Inspector Brian Fraser, area commander for Glasgow North East, said: “Police were called to a report of a crash around 5.40pm on Monday, August, 22, 2022, on Provanmill Road, Glasgow, in which a car is believed to have lost control and struck eight male youths.

“Officers attended and six male youths, aged 13 to 17, received treatment for minor injuries at hospital.

"Two youths, both aged 12, did not require hospital treatment."

The chief inspector added that there was no risk to the wider public.

He said: "A 34-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences and enquiries are continuing.

"He will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

“This was an isolated incident and there is no risk to the wider community.”