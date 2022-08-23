A warning has been issued against swimming at two popular Scots beaches after a sewage leak.

Scottish Water has been working to repair a faulty pipe at Riverside Drive in Dundee throughout Monday.

Challenging ground conditions, as well as the depth of the pipe, have delayed repairs after specialist equipment was needed.

Signs have been put up at Broughty Ferry and Monifieth advising against swimming and paddling in the water.

Some of the water which would usually travel through the pipeline Hatton Waste Water Treatment Works is screened and discharged into deep water in the Tay through a long sea outfall pipe.

The sewer main serves the west of the city and is operated on Scottish Water’s behalf by Veolia under a PFI contract.

READ MORE: First Minister to meet energy bosses amid concerns about price cap rises

Roads have also been forced to close while the repairs continue, including the eastbound carriageway of the A85 Riverside Drive which remains closed between the main entrance to Tesco Extra and the goods entrance.

A Scottish Water spokesperson said: “We would like to apologise for the impact this issue is having both on the road network in Dundee and on the local environment.

“With our partner Veolia and our wider supply chain, we are focused on completing the complex repair that is needed to return the sewer network to normal operation as quickly as possible.

“While the repair is urgent, it remains vital that we ensure the work can be carried out safely. Specialist equipment is now on site which should allow our contractor to make progress into the evening with a deep excavation in challenging ground conditions.

“While repair work is continuing, we are doing everything possible to mitigate short term impact on the local environment, actively monitoring the performance of the equipment which enables the settlement of solids and removal of any debris above 6mm before the remaining effluent is discharged to deep water.

“In coordination with SEPA and local authorities, we are advising against bathing or paddling at Broughty Ferry and Monifieth beaches, where there is potential for normal water quality to be affected. We will lift this precautionary advice as soon as the repair is complete.

“We appreciate the patience of customers and stakeholders while we are working to resolve this issue as quickly as possible.”