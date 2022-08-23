Beautiful bathrooms are a speciality at William Wilson, which offers quality design from some of the UK and Europe’s most popular bathroom manufacturers and expert advice at its bathroom showrooms across Scotland.

The Scottish bathroom specialist’s showroom network is now at 17 locations in Scotland from Ayr to Orkney, so you’re likely to find a showroom near you.

William Wilson’s bathroom showrooms are a one-stop shop for bathroom suites, showers and enclosures, bathroom furniture, ceramic wall and floor tiles, wet-wall panels, taps and accessories. If it’s for your bathroom, William Wilson will have it or be able to get it.

With more than 120 years’ experience as a leading supplier of plumbing materials and fittings, William Wilson’s dedicated Bathroom Showroom Consultants have the skills and knowledge to help you find the bathroom of your dreams.

A wide range of the latest styles are available at every William Wilson bathroom showroom, meaning projects from an en-suite makeover to a complete redesign of your family bath or shower-room can be achieved to suit any budget.

Bathroom suites are now available in all shapes and sizes to help you build a space you’ll love and use for years to come; William Wilson also offer a specialist free design service* to ensure the finished article is just what you wanted. (*This does not include a home visit. The fully trained colleagues can provide an accurate image of your dream bathroom on their in-house CAD system.)

The designers will create a first draft design, presented to you in 3D, along with a quotation for the products you have selected to go into your bathroom.

This draft can be changed to suit your requirements as often as required until they have the best solution for your home, budget & expectations.

No matter your personal tastes or budget, the William Wilson bathroom design team can create a dream bathroom for you.

From stylish, cutting-edge designs making a clutter free, minimalist statement to a luxurious oasis of calm, with a touch of added glamour to ease the stresses of the day or even a fun, colourful but practical room for all the family to enjoy, William Wilson can provide for your needs.

You can safely visit a William Wilson bathroom showroom for one-on-one advice from their experienced Bathroom Consultants and the company recommends booking an appointment which is easy to do online or by phone.

The website www.williamwilson.co.uk is filled with inspirational ideas and advice, and you can also request brochures to be delivered to your home. You can find the contact details of a bathroom showroom near you.

Find a showroom near you: www.williamwilson.co.uk/page/branch-locations

Facebook: www.facebook.com/WilliamWilsonAberdeenBathroomShowroom

Instagram: www.instagram.com/william_wilson_ltd/