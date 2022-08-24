A Scottish mountain biker has died just days after taking the gold in the Scottish MTB XC Championships.
Tributes have been paid to Rab Wardell after he died at the age of 37.
Scottish Cycling confirmed the death on Tuesday evening.
His partner and Olympic champion Katie Archibald revealed he had gone into cardiac arrest while they were lying in bed.
She said she had tried to help him but even the paramedics could not restart his heart.
In a moving tribute to Wardell, she said her heart "stopped with his".
She said: "I think you've heard that Rab died yesterday morning. I still don't understand what's happened; if this is real; why he'd be taken now - so healthy and happy.
"He went into cardiac arrest while we were lying in bed. I tried and tried, and the paramedics arrived within minutes, but his heart stopped and they couldn't bring him back. Mine stopped with it.
"I love him so much and need him here with me. I need him here so badly, but he's gone. I can't describe this pain.
"Thank you to those making tributes. I can't bear to talk about him in the past tense to say anything myself."
Addressing her partner directly, she wrote: "You mean everything to me, Rab. I love you."
Sir Chirs Hoy described the death as "utterly heartbreaking".
"Can't believe this," he wrote. "Rest in peace Rab."
A statement by Scottish Cycling read: "We are devastated to confirm the news that international mountain biker & former employee, Rab Wardell, has passed away today.
“We have very little information at this stage, but we send our love & support to his family, friends & all those in our community who knew him.
“We ask that you respect Rab’s family’s privacy at this incredibly sad time.”
A further tribute by British Cycling said he would be "sorely missed by so many".
A statement added: "Everybody at British Cycling is deeply saddened to learn of the death of Rab Wardell.
"Rab was a brilliant rider, friend and ambassador for our sport, and will be sorely missed by so many.
"Our thoughts are with his family and many friends at this incredibly difficult time."
