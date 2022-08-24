Construction work to replace copes and parapets by the Kingston Bridge will see major road closures for ten week from September.
Motorists are being told to expect diversions on most nights between 10pm and 6am from September 5.
Balfour Beatty teams will first demolish and remove the existing copes and parapets before installing new ones.
The closures will initially affect the eastbound route on the Glasgow bridge, but the second phase of works will see closures in the westbound directions from October 30.
READ MORE: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall to close its doors for two months
The bridge will also operate with narrowed lanes while any day shift works are completed.
Drivers travelling eastbound are advised to take the following route: M8 Junction 22 M77, A8, Carlisle M74 > M74 Junction 1 A8 Tradeston > Paisley Road > Kingston St > King George V Bridge > Broomielaw > North Street > M8.
Those travelling to Edinburgh and the Lothians during the eastbound closures are advised to use the M74 and M73.
From October 30, the westbound diversion will be as follows: Exit M8 18 Charing X/Kelvingrove > Newton Street > M8 Westbound
Traffic heading beyond west Glasgow is advised to use the M73 and M74.
During the closures, diversions will also be in place for the Anderston on slip and off slip.
The project is expected to be completed by February 2023.
The construction work is weather dependent and may be cancelled or rescheduled at short notice if weather conditions are not favourable.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here