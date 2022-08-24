Construction work to replace copes and parapets by the Kingston Bridge will see major road closures for ten week from September.

Motorists are being told to expect diversions on most nights between 10pm and 6am from September 5.

Balfour Beatty teams will first demolish and remove the existing copes and parapets before installing new ones.

The closures will initially affect the eastbound route on the Glasgow bridge, but the second phase of works will see closures in the westbound directions from October 30.

The bridge will also operate with narrowed lanes while any day shift works are completed.

Drivers travelling eastbound are advised to take the following route: M8 Junction 22 M77, A8, Carlisle M74 > M74 Junction 1 A8 Tradeston > Paisley Road > Kingston St > King George V Bridge > Broomielaw > North Street > M8.

Those travelling to Edinburgh and the Lothians during the eastbound closures are advised to use the M74 and M73.

From October 30, the westbound diversion will be as follows: Exit M8 18 Charing X/Kelvingrove > Newton Street > M8 Westbound

Traffic heading beyond west Glasgow is advised to use the M73 and M74.

During the closures, diversions will also be in place for the Anderston on slip and off slip.

The project is expected to be completed by February 2023.

The construction work is weather dependent and may be cancelled or rescheduled at short notice if weather conditions are not favourable.