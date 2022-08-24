Climate activists will stage a 'die in' protest on the Royal Mile on Saturday.

A group of Extinction Rebellion activists are set to lie on the ground outside St Giles Cathedral, Edinburgh, posing as ‘casualties of the climate crisis’.

The ‘casualties’ will be covered in white sheets to convey the human suffering and death as a direct result of the climate crisis.

The action comes in the wake of record-breaking weather events in the UK, with Scotland also recording the highest day seen on record.

The UN and climate scientists have stated that the extreme temperatures experienced over the summer are due to human-made climate change.

Demonstrators took to Buchanan Street in Glasgow last month after a July heatwave.

During that action, the activists lay on the wet floor covered in sheets with placards laid out on the “bodies” with the “causes of death” including heat stress, famine and water scarcity.

Speaking ahead of the protest, physicist and author Dr Louis Keal, said: “The science has clearly shown for decades that the climate and ecological collapse we’re witnessing is the greatest threat to survival the human race has ever seen.

"Until the public unite and force politicians to find the courage and integrity to stop looking the other way, we’ll carry on making this apocalyptic threat worse and miss our narrow window to save our civilisation.”