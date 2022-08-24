A man has died after a lorry overturned on the M8 near Edinburgh.

A black DAF HGV crashed west of the Hermiston Gait around 4pm on Tuesday, August 23.

The 54-year-old driver was rescued from the vehicle but was sadly pronounced dead on the scene.

His next of kin has been informed.

The incident forced the road to close for around 12 hours while the lorry was recovered and police officers examined the area.

An investigation is under way to establish the full circumstances of the accident.

Sergeant Paul Ewing, of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man involved in this incident.

“Our enquiries to establish what led to this incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone with information to come forward.

“We would be keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dashcam footage of the vehicle.

“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting reference 2184 of 23 August.”