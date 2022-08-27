What’s the story?

The American Presidency with Bill Clinton.

I’ll need more information.

A six-part Sky History series – hosted and executive produced by former US President Bill Clinton – sets out to explore a raft of thorny subject matter, including race, extremism, the struggle for rights, vision, global power and economic might in the United States.

Clinton, alongside a team of expert contributors, draws from his experiences and beliefs – not least the idea that the US is a self-correcting political experiment.

What can we expect?

The opening hour-long instalment, Separate But Unequal, centres on racial tensions, examining the steps taken by some US presidents in pursuit of a perfect union.

Upcoming episodes will focus on flashpoints and defining moments from throughout US history, including the atomic bombs detonated over Hiroshima and Nagasaki, women’s suffrage, the Vietnam War, Japanese internment, McCarthyism and civil rights.

Anything else?

According to Clinton: “Our constitution lists the responsibilities of the presidency.

“But there is a lot it doesn’t say about the job. Every president, including me, had to figure out some of these things on his own.

“One of the most important is how to be the voice of the people.”

When can I watch?

The American Presidency with Bill Clinton begins on Sky History and Now, Friday, 9pm.