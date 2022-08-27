Canna House

Isle of Canna

Inner Hebrides PH44 4RS

Why should we visit?

Islands are intriguing places, each with their own geology and microclimate and Canna is a fascinating place. It is the most westerly of the Small Isles archipelago, that includes Eigg and Rum, and it is completely hidden from the mainland by it larger neighbours.

Today it is home to just 15 residents, but the history of human occupation here stretches back over 5,000 years and there are still traces of those early islanders.

Story of the garden?

Canna House sits above the beach, overlooking the island of Sanday, which can be reached by a causeway. It was built in 1863, but from 1938t was home to renowned Gaelic scholar, John Lorne Campbell and his wife, Margaret Fay Shaw, who turned their home into a centre for Gaelic culture and who cultivated the garden, growing flowers and food. The whole island has been in the care of the National Trust for Scotland since 1981 and the gardens are maintained by staff and local residents.

Highlights

The entrance to the garden is through a lengthy Escallonia tunnel. There is a croquet lawn that the Campbells used frequently and in summer the herbaceous borders are full of perennial flowers. Espaliered apple and pear trees line the walls. The large vegetable plots are cultivated by islanders for their own use and there is also a large community polytunnel just outside the garden.

Don’t Miss

The wildflower meadow has been developed to attract bees and butterflies while the roses are old-fashioned varieties that were favourites of Margaret Fay Show. They still flower strongly and add their perfume to the garden in summer.

Anything else to look out for?

The greenhouse, which is tucked away in the far corner of the garden was built by John and Margaret from glass display cases that they found in the house. These had been used to hold the previous owner’s taxidermy collection of animals found on the island.

Best time to visit?

In spring the garden is filled with primroses, bluebells and wild garlic. This is also when the 22,000 breeding seabirds on the island are raising their young. Later in summer the apple trees are laden with fruit and the herbaceous borders are full of colour.

Any recommendations in the area?

Canna is a covered in archaeological sites stretching back from the 19th century. One of the most unusual is the Punishment Stone into which, legend has it, islanders had their thumbs stuck if suspected of unruly behaviour. There are more than a 1,000 sites of historical interest packed into this tiny island, which measures just 1 mile wide by 5 miles long.

Directions

There is a regular foot-passenger ferry service between Canna and Mallaig, with day trips available on Wednesdays and Saturdays from April until October.

Details

Canna House is currently closed for renovation but the garden is open all year round and is free to visit.

Www.nts.org

The Secret Garden occupies what was once a bare field at the centre of a biodynamic farm on the Island of Lismore in the Inner Hebrides. The garden has a strong geometric layout that reflects the ecclesiastical history of the island, with a productive vegetable garden, a tree nursery, a physic garden, an orchard and a polytunnel.

The climate can be wet and windy during the winter months, but it is mild in summer and this year a Mulberry tree in the garden fruited for the first time.

The garden began life in 2011 when the owners planted trees for shelter and began cultivating the ground and now it is a haven for wildflowers, birds, bees and butterflies, with the soil fertilised using manure from the farm’s herd of rare breed Shetland cattle.

Lismore in Gaelic means ‘Great Garden’ and island has many relics of early occupation, including standing stones and an impressive broch. From its top there are spectacular views over the Sound of Lorne and towards Glencoe.

A ferry service to Lismore operates from Port Appin and the Secret Garden is open by arrangement through Scotland’s Gardens Scheme www.scotlandsgardens.org.

In association with Discover Scottish Gardens. WWW.discoverscottishgardens.org.