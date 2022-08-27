El Perro Negro, Glasgow and Edinburgh

The Top Dog, with bone marrow and Roquefort butter, double bacon, caramelised onions, and black truffle mayo, is the most popular burger here.

The classic with cheese is a firm favourite for those looking for something simpler.

IG: @elperronegrogla

The Loveable Rogue, Glasgow

The Filthy Rogue burger is a fan favourite on the menu. Double smash burger with two smashed patties, double cheese, crispy streaky bacon, Rogue’s burger sauce, and house pickles – bangin’!

IG: @theloveablerogueglasgow_

Hard Rock Cafe, Glasgow and Edinburgh

Hard Rock Cafe offers a burger named after the soccer legend himself, paying homage to Lioneil Messi’s ideal burger components.

A juicy double stack of beef patties, seasoned and seared to perfection with a winning combination of toppings, the Messi Burger scores big points with your taste buds.

IG: @hardrockcafe

The Broughton, Edinburgh

Only a few minutes’ walk from Princes Street and a stone’s throw from Edinburgh’s vibrant hustle and bustle.

The Broughton is designed to be everyone’s local with all the excitement of being new and all the comforts of being familiar. Their burger is legendary with St Andrews cheddar, baby gem, tomato, and triple cooked chips.

IG: @thebroughtonedi