NFTs, through smart contracts, opened up a new world of wealth creation in the crypto space. Consequently, cryptocurrencies that are big on smart contracts, such as Ethereum (ETH), Tezos (XTZ), and Big Eyes Coin (BIG), are among the top cryptos projected by some to yield high-value returns.
Ethereum, the pioneering NFT blockchain, hosts many NFTs and NFT marketplaces, while Tezos, the ever-evolving blockchain, supports the minting of valuable one-of-a-kind NFTs through its renowned smart contracts.
On the other hand, the upcoming Big Eyes Coin promises to utilize the power of the community to advance wealth creation through NFTs.
This article will explore how these cryptocurrencies can create value for enthusiasts through NFTs.
Ethereum (ETH)
Ethereum (ETH) is by far the most popular cryptocurrency for NFTs. Unlike Bitcoin, the Ethereum blockchain performs uniquely with the help of smart contracts and a large and dedicated NFT community. This blockchain powers most of the popular NFTs and NFT marketplaces, making it a good choice for any artist hoping to earn high-value returns.
With famous NFT projects, like Cryptopunks and Bored Ape Yacht Club, worth up to $500 million, Ethereum has the biggest market for minting, selling, buying, and distributing NFTs.
Its native cryptocurrency, Ether (ETH), has the second largest user base and value among all cryptocurrencies - due to its wide acceptance as a means of trade. It is also widely used on varieties of crypto wallets and NFT platforms making it one of the best cryptocurrencies for those hoping to earn through NFTs.
While Ethereum currently consumes a lot of energy and has a large carbon footprint, it plans to switch to the Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism later this year to become more energy-efficient and to support faster transactions.
Tezos (XTZ)
Tezos (XTZ) is one of the leading smart contract Proof-of-Stake blockchains. It is a layer-1 protocol that provides a scalable platform for crypto projects like DeFi, Metaverse, Web3, and NFT. This future-proof blockchain is notable for its efficiency and faster, cheaper, and more secure operations.
Furthermore, Tezos supports low-cost, energy-efficient minting of NFTs and allows users to create smart contracts.
With one of the most dedicated communities, Tezos is a cryptocurrency that has a loyal following. Its native token Tez (XTZ) supports trading NFTs on NFT marketplaces such as Rarible and Arago.
In addition, it supports the payment of royalties to NFT artists on every resale of their NFT. Therefore, Tezos (XTZ) is one of the best cryptocurrencies for artists looking for crypto to earn royalty income.
Big Eyes Coin
Big Eyes Coin is a new cryptocurrency in its presale phase. Its blockchain network aims to bring wealth into the DeFi space while also protecting the oceans - an essential aspect of the global ecology.
Big Eyes Coin plans to introduce Big Eyes Swap, a DeFi feature that will open its community to earning in the DeFi world.
This community-driven meme coin is dedicated to maintaining and strengthening its members with an NFT Sushi Crew, a club for the NFT Sushi holders, providing access to events, projects, and merchandise. Also, there would be community giveaways in the form of tokens, NFTs, and rewards.
Furthermore, Big Eyes Coin will support philanthropic efforts by offering 5% of its coins to charities that support ocean sanctuaries.
Conclusion
Due to the popularity of NFTs, many NFT cryptocurrencies are available in the cryptocurrency market, with thousands of new projects being launched daily.
However, the above-listed cryptocurrencies support income-earning through NFTs by providing smart contracts and a scalable platform.
In addition, the community-led cryptocurrency, Big Eyes Coin, promises to support its community members by integrating DeFi features into NFTs.
