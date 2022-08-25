A hospital ward has been forced to close temporarily due to staffing issues.

The Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership (AHSCP) confirmed it reached the "very difficult decision" to close the ward at Aboyne Community Hospital.

The ward closure will allow staff to be sent to other hospitals as three in-patient wards in Deeside experience staffing issues.

Staff from the community hospital will instead be supporting two wards at Glen O’Dee Hospital.

AHSCP said the closure should be "very short-term".

A statement adds: "We do not anticipate there being any disruption to any of the day clinics that run out of Aboyne Hospital so if you have an appointment scheduled please attend as usual.

"This is a temporary closure and is not related to, nor does it have an impact, on the work being done on the Deeside Strategic Needs Assessment.

"We apologise for the disruption and will update as soon as we can on re-opening the ward."