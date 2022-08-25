Two men have been arrested in connection with the death of a man in Grangemouth. 

Allan West, 67, was found dead at a home in Bowhouse Road, around 6.40pm on Monday, August 22. 

The police force has now confirmed that a 41-year-old man and 49-year-old have been arrested in connection. 

Detective chief inspector Frank Travers, of Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, said: “We continue to support Allan’s family and our thoughts are with them.

“I would also like to thank the public for their patience and continued support. Anyone who has any concerns should contact us.”

A statement released by the family after the death read: "We are absolutely devastated by these events. Allan was a much-loved father and will be sorely missed.”