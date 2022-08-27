Burn, Theatre Royal, Glasgow, Wednesday to Saturday
Fresh from the Edinburgh International Festival, Alan Cumming plays the Bard in this much lauded piece of dance theatre that is a co-production between the National Theatre of Scotland, The Joyce Theatre and Edinburgh International Festival.
Rachel Jackson, The Stand Comedy Club 2, Edinburgh today and tomorrow, 1.20pm
One of our favourite shows at this year’s Fringe is Scottish comedian Rachel Jackson’s autobiographical comedy about the times she thought she was finally going to fulfil her dream of becoming famous. The result is gloriously funny and also really rather moving. If you hurry you might still catch it.
Kevin Bridges, OVO Hydro, from Thursday
Glasgow’s favourite contemporary comedian returns to the stage with his new show The Overdue Catch-Up. Tickets are at a premium but he’s playing 16 nights between September 1 and September 25.
Connect Music Festival, The Royal Highland Centre Showgrounds, Ingleston, tonight and tomorrow
See out the month with this boutique music festival at Ingleston. The Chemical Brothers headline tonight’s line-up, so expect a lightshow to remember and more than a little mad frugging. Feel free to join in. And then things reach a climax tomorrow night with Ohio’s favourite sons The National topping the bill.
That’s a very decent way to end any festival, but Sunday also offers a chance to catch two of the most exciting of this year’s Mercury Prize nominees, Little Simz and Rebecca Lucy Taylor, aka Self Esteem. Expect a mass singalong on the latter’s I Do This All the Time, the best single of the year (so far). Day tickets still available as we go to press.
Blurb Your Enthusiasm, Louise Wilder, Oneworld, £14.99
Published on Thursday, Louise Wilder’s book about book blurbs – the bit on the back cover – is a delight. Wilder is a copywriter for Penguin Books and reckons she has written 5000 blurbs in her time there. So she knows what she is talking about. More than that, she is a delightful and amusing guide to the subject. One for the book lover in your life.
