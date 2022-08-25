Filming is to get underway this weekend in Glasgow for a new BBC TV drama starring Scots actor Martin Compston.
Mayflies follows Tully Dawson (Tony Curran) and Jimmy’s (Compston) evolving friendship over the summer of 1986 in an Ayrshire town and is based on the best-selling book by Glasgow-born author Andrew O'Hagan.
The coming-of-age novel was named Waterstones Scottish Book of the Year in 2021.
O'Hagan said the book was, "about a best friend, about growing up in 1980’s Britain, about the Miners’ Strike – but primarily about music. The Smiths, The Fall, New Order, Buzzcocks. How it changed our lives and gave us a way out."
Traffic will be restricted on a number of streets around the Trongate and Gallowgate area, except emergency vehicles, from this Sunday as filming begins. Closures will be in place until September 1.
Gaynor Holmes, BBC Drama Commissioning Editor, said: "We’re incredibly proud to continue the BBC’s longstanding commitment to showcasing the very best of Scotland and Scottish talent with this distinctive new drama.
"Mayflies is an intimate and devastating portrait of male friendship that manages to be both life-affirming and heart-breaking, and we’re delighted to have assembled an outstanding lead cast and creative team to bring it from page to screen."
Andrea Gibb, Screenwriter and Executive Producer added: "Adapting Andrew O’Hagan’s magnificent novel has been one of the highlights of my career.
"Andrew tells his story of enduring male friendship with love, truth, tenderness and a searing humanity.
"There’s not an ounce of sentimentality. It’s very funny and deeply moving.
"The characters of Tully and Jimmy are instantly recognisable and totally unforgettable. Both are so alive and vibrant they leap off the page. It’s been a joy and a privilege living with them."
Full list of restrictions
From 15:00hrs on the 28 August 2022 until 15:00hrs on the 29 August 2022
Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading
Stevenson Street between Kent Street and Bain Street
From 11:00hrs on the 29 August 2022 until 15:00hrs on the 29 August 2022
Prohibition of vehicle movements
Stevenson Street between Kent Street and Bain Street
From 15:00hrs on the 29 August 2022 until 23:59hrs on the 30 August 2022
Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading
Rogart Street for its full length
Brook Street between Broad Street and Crownpoint Road
From 15:00hrs on the 30 August 2022 until 23:59hrs on the 30 August 2022
Prohibition of vehicle movements
Brook Street between Broad Street and Crownpoint Road
From 15:00hrs on the 28 August 2022 until 23:59hrs on the 31 August 2022
Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading
Gibson Street between Moncur Street and Gallowgate
Moncur Street between Bain Street and Kent Road
From 00:01hrs on the 29 August 2022 until 23:59hrs on the 30 August 2022
Prohibition of vehicle movements
Gibson Street between Moncur Street and Gallowgate
From 15:00hrs on the 28 August 2022 until 19:00hrs on the 30 August 2022
Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading
Kent Street between Gallowgate and Suffolk Street
Suffolk Street for its full length
Gallowgate between Ross Street and Kent Street, southside only
From 09:30hrs on the 31 August 2022 until 19:00hrs on the 30 August 2022
Prohibition of vehicle movements
Kent Street between Gallowgate and Moncur Street
From 15:00hrs on the 31 August 2022 until 19:00hrs on the 1 September 2022
Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading
Ringford Street for its full length, west side only
Adamswell Street between Ringford Street and its termination point west, south side only
Flemington Street between Ayr Street and Ringford Street, south side only
