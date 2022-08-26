Further areas in Scotland are expected to hit the highest level of water scarcity in the coming days.

Farmers are now being contacted about possible bans from taking water from parts of East Lothian after river and groundwater levels reached critical levels around the river Tyne.

The area surrounding the Tyne is the latest to reach 'significant' scarcity levels, alongside parts of the Tweed Water catchment in the Scottish Borders.

Bans on abstracting water remain in place in the Scottish Borders as water levels have yet to recover from "long-term deficits".

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) warned the rest of the area surrounding the Tweed Water is expected to also reach the highest water alert in the coming days, along with the River Ythan catchment in Aberdeenshire.

Head of water and planning for the agency, Nathan Critchlow-Watton, said the water abstraction bans are a "last resort".

He said: "Although we have seen some rainfall in these areas over the last week, it has not been enough to make up for the long-term deficits that have built up throughout the year.

"With more prolonged dry weather forecast, we will continue to monitor conditions and take appropriate action until the risk of water scarcity has reduced.

“Suspensions are part of Scotland’s National Water Scarcity Plan, which is designed to ensure the correct balance is struck between protecting the environment and providing resource for human and economic activity during prolonged dry periods.

"They are a last resort and SEPA only takes such action when the evidence tells us it can no longer be avoided."

He warned businesses should be prepared for more bans in the future as water scarcity becomes "more regular".

“It is vital that business reliant on local water environments are prepared for these conditions as climate change means water scarcity is becoming a more regular occurrence," he said. "We are already seeing that this summer and we are committed to working with those affected now and in the future to help them build resilience.”

Ground conditions in the north and northeast of Scotland also continue to dry out, however, normal conditions continue for most of the west coast.

Rainfall levels in much of the country have not been sufficient to compensate for prolonged dry weather seen this year.

Sepa warned that only four of the last 12 months recorded above average rainfall and the east of Scotland saw its driest January in more than 80 years.