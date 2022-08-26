A charity which specialises in supporting disaster relief operations has begun work to help clear Edinburgh's streets of mounting piles of rubbish.

Volunteers from Rapid Relief Team (RRT) are working with a contractor to install large skip bins at key locations around the city to prevent further build-up of trash on the streets.

Overflowing bins have become a feature of the city in recent days following a walkout by waste workers began on August 18. The strike is due to last until August 30.

RRT, a global charity which provides food and supplies to workers battling catastrophes such as floods, fires and earthquakes, said that volunteers will be on the ground from Friday as part of an ongoing operation which could last up to a week.

They will collect fresh rubbish in the bins and dispose of it, but will not lift the piles which have already accumulated for safety reasons.

However, anyone wishing to deposit left-over rubbish in the bins, capable of holding around 39 tons of trash, will not be prevented from doing so.

Overflowing bins have blocked Edinburgh's streets

Graeme Neil, who is organising the effort on the ground, said: “We’re looking to provide around 30 large wheely bins in the central areas of Edinburgh to alleviate the issue of the waste which has built up.

“The bins are full and overflowing. We will be deploying the bins in conjunction with a waste management company wh will dispose of it, but we won’t be picking up the rubbish ourselves. If people wanted to do that and put it in the bins, they can do that.

“We want to avoid the situation getting any worse. That’s key for us.”

The Rapid Relief Team will be deploying 30 1200 litre wheeled skip bins in 5 locations across the historic centre of Edinburgh.

The skips will be placed at Princes Street, High Street/Royal Mile, Grassmarket, Waverley Bridge and The Mound from today to help clear the backlog of rubbish.

RRT often supports emergency services

A spokesman for RRT said: “We are working with a local contractor with permissions from Edinburgh City Council and once filled the bins will be collected and the waste disposed of and the bins replaced. We see this as an ongoing operation until a satisfactory pay resolution is reached.

“RRT volunteers continue to support communities that are faced with challenges and we see this as a continuation of our work with Police Scotland in the Edinburgh area supporting the vulnerable in our communities.”

Edinburgh City Council has been approached for comment.