Protesters have descended on a Scottish Ofgem office after a staggering rise in energy bills was confirmed.

The regulator announced the price cap will rise to £3,549 from October 1 - an increase of more than £1500 than the current cap.

Ofgem even warned that the energy prices could get "significantly worse” next year.

Campaigners staged the protest outside one of the regulator's offices in Glasgow's Albion Street demanding an immediate price freeze on energy bills. Demonstrators will gather from 4pm on Friday.

Members of the Glasgow Power to the People group also called for an end to late payment fees by the big energy companies and an end to prepayment meters.

The non-partisan campaign group has also established committees in Dundee and Liverpool.

Glasgow Labour councillor, Matt Kerr, commented: “This increase could be stopped tomorrow- it’s within the government’s gift - they have 35 days to get off their backsides and do their jobs.

"Forcing millions of people into fuel poverty is a political choice - if those in power at all levels refuse to act, they need to get out of the way or reap the whirlwind.”

Today's action comes two weeks after a protest outside the Scottish Power headquarters.

Former Glasgow MSP, Frances Curran, said: “This is the second protest we have organised to demand an energy price freeze.

"We have given them fair warning that half of the families in this country can’t pay their bills. Our government and the energy companies are walking into a future where they face mass non-payment by default.

There is more wealth in this country than at any time in history. A price freeze or mass protest. It’s the government’s move.”

Speaking on the latest price cap announcement, Money Saving Expert's Martin Lewis told Times Radio that without government intervention rising energy prices mean "people will die."

"We are going to have to take money from government debt or taxation and distribute it to those who cannot afford to pay their bills, if not, people will die," he said.

Analysis from the Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF) showed that single-parent households could be forced to pay two-thirds of their income to pay for energy bills.

Low-income pensioners face paying around 40% of their disposable income.

Jess Galloway, a Power To The People activist, commented: “One household in fuel poverty is too many, but 3 in every 4 households? That's a provocation. Imagine what that will look like for you and your neighbours.

"Everyone I bump into at the moment is talking about the energy bills. Everyone I know is angry, and that's why this campaign is something everyone can get behind.

"We all need to turn our words into actions and come together because this is a fight we can't afford to lose.”