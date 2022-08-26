Festival Music
The Philadelphia Orchestra
Usher Hall, Edinburgh
Keith Bruce
four stars
THEY’RE a cocky lot, the Philadelphians. In what can only have been a shocking failure in communication of its current Covid protocols, the esteemed US orchestra and its music director Yannick Nezet-Seguin arrived for its residency at the end of the 75th Edinburgh International Festival declining to play Beethoven’s 9th unless the Festival Chorus (who had rehearsed the work) and the soloists (already contracted by EIF) were masked, resulting in the replacement of the Choral Symphony with Rachmaninov’s Isle of the Dead and Beethoven’s 5th.
Then, by way of recompense, the conductor took to the podium on Thursday evening and announced a “present” to the audience, prefacing the revised programme with Dvorak’s Carnival Overture – a spontaneous gesture the Festival team would likely be less than enthusiastic about, given that the Czech Phil opened its residency with the same work less than a week ago.
Be that as it may, there’s no denying that Nezet-Seguin and The Philadelphia Orchestra have the chops to justify their swagger, even if a vanishingly small proportion of the musicians onstage were actually wearing masks themselves.
The bonus Overture was probably faster and louder than the Czech orchestra had played it – there was characteristically American pzazz in spades, but arguably the performance had more impact than substance.
On the face of it the Rachmaninov seemed an odd choice, but it worked brilliantly in this context. It is a piece of Russian impressionism, inspired by a dark painting by Swiss symbolist Arnold Bocklin, which showed off the rich tone of the orchestra’s low strings and superb ensemble of eight horns before the incisive entry of the violins. Nezet-Seguin’s dynamic ebb and flow was captivating and orchestra leader David Kim contributed an especially ear-catching solo.
After some downsizing and re-setting, the conductor launched the players into the Fifth at pace, the famous four note opening, and the four following, quickly dispatched as a precursor to the revealing of the full force of the strings, a sound of incredible depth. That muscularity applied across the orchestra – is Don S. Liuzzi an especially vigorous timpanist or were these particularly fine drums and sticks? – with the horns entry at the start of the third movement quite magnificent.
As the slow second movement demonstrated, these musicians can play very quietly as well, a skill displayed again on the transition from the Scherzo to the Finale. No matter how often you may have heard that conclusion unfold, in all its rhythmic variation, this conductor and his players made it as compelling as it can be.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here