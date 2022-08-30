IT IS a similar picture across the country with scenes in Scotland’s major cities of overflowing rubbish, mounting piles of packed binbags and the despair of residents with nowhere to store their waste.

And while cleansing workers in the capital might have returned to work today after a strike which coincided with the Edinburgh International Festival – a time when all eyes were on the city – there is little sign of services returning to normal quickly as attempts are made to clear heavy backlogs.

The current round of strikes is due to end tomorrow in many local authority areas, while in Edinburgh strike action ended shortly before 5am on Tuesday.

The first bin strike began in the capital city on August 18 after the GMB, Unite and Unison rejected an initial pay offer equivalent to a 3.5% increase.

Overflowing bins under the shadow of Glasgow City Chambers in George Square

It escalated last week when refuse workers at a further 20 local authorities, including Glasgow, Aberdeen and Dundee, walked out despite a revised 5% offer.

And with the latest pay offer now rejected by unions, the summer of discontent looks set to continue into the Autumn.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf yesterday spoke about the impact of the bin strikes during a visit to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, saying he hoped to see a resolution "sooner rather than later".

He said: "Public Health Scotland have made the point about the public health impacts of the bin strikes.

"Nobody wants to see that, particularly when we're showcasing cities like Edinburgh during the Fringe festival and we have tourists from across the world coming."

Edinburgh Castle in the background as streets strewn with rubbish

City of Edinburgh Council said additional resources would be deployed to support the clean up.

Council leader Cammy Day said: "This dispute has brought the value of our waste and cleansing teams - and their right to fair wage - into sharp focus and I'm delighted they'll be back out from Tuesday, helping to return our city to its best.

"While they'll be working hard to catch up on collections and making every effort to collect litter across the city, it'll take time for things to return to normal.

"Please bear with them as they do so and, if you can store your extra waste safely for a little longer or are able to book an appointment at a recycling centre, please do so."

In Glasgow it is not even 12 months since it was a similar story when cleansing teams were involved in a pay dispute during the COP26 climate summit. As bins overflowed, council leader Susan Aitken remarked that the city just needed a “spruce up” with her comments widely condemned.

Glasgow's Buchanan Street where rubbish is piling up

Fast forward from November to August and the public face of the city cleansing workforce Chris Mitchell is leading rallying calls for better pay for vital workers once again.

On one Glasgow street, a stretch has been left covered with piles of bulky uplift rubbish as recycling centres remain closed.

Footage taken by the GMB trade union shows a dumped mattress, pallets and bags of waste abandoned along the pavement of Easter Queenslie Road while the recycling centre is shut.

Elsewhere the gate of the Dawsholm recycling centre is buried out of sight under rubbish.

GMB Glasgow Convenor Mr Mitchell said: “It’s day four of the cleansing strike in Glasgow and already there’s mountains of rubbish being dumped lying outside Queenslie recycling complex plus bulk items too.

“It just goes to show you how important this job is but unfortunately it does not reflect workers’ pay.

“The Scottish Government and COSLA must stop playing political football with workers.

“They deserve better and of course this should start right away with a pay rise that reflects on the conditions they face with cleansing.”

Strikes look set to continue with no resolution after the latest offer

Waste is also piling up across the city. Bins are overflowing and bags of rubbish have been disposed of along Sauchiehall Street.

Mr Mitchell added: “If one person dumps, everyone is going to follow suit. In Dawsholm you can’t even see the gate of the recycling centre because of all the rubbish."

Glasgow City Council has asked people to keep bulky items and other waste at home until recycling centres reopen from September 1 to 5.

While not directly involved with the household waste strikes, businesses have been caught up in the action due unsightly piles of rubbish and the subsequent stench close to their premises.

One firm in Govanhill, while supportive of the strikers and their demand for a better pay deal, has kept local authority bins directly outside their businesses to play their part in the community.

Transylvania Shop and Coffee on Victoria Road has cleared debris.

Owner Dani Radul said: “We are very supportive of the cause, but it is also important to us to play our role in the community and keep the area outside our shop clear for people walking by or sitting on our terrace. However, we do hope the workers’ get what they want.”

Refuse collectors in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Orkney and the Highlands joined colleagues across Scotland in walking out in a row over pay.

One incident saw firefighters called to extinguish a blaze at a communal bin on Union Grove in Aberdeen. Flames were seen shooting from a bin in the early hours.

Police were called to assist the fire service. A spokeswoman said: “Inquiries are ongoing into the cause of the fire.”

Local councillor Jennifer Stewart said she hopes a “satisfactory” resolution is found soon.

“It is a real worry that a fire has been caused,” she said.

“I don’t know obviously how it became alight – whether it is malicious or accidental – but if it is as a result of the bins being over full, then that is a real worry and I hope the council will respond."

Public Health Scotland has warned of a human health risk from overflowing waste, and advised councils to decontaminate areas where bins have overflowed.

Professor of public health at the University of Edinburgh Linda Bauld told BBC Scotland their concerns included pests and vermin that are attracted to waste, bacteria, and the effects on surface water.

"There certainly could be an opportunity for germs and bacteria to spread if we don't sort this out," she said.

She warned people not to touch the waste.

"I know people are trying to still shove things in the bins if there is a bit of space - don't do that and if you do please use a hand sanitiser or wash your hands," Prof Bauld added.