Machair Exhibition

3 September-3 October. Entry free. The Machair Bar, 372 Great Western Road, Glasgow, G4 9HT.

Artist Joy Bain travelled to North Uist to photograph the Machair to use as inspiration for her oil paintings. The Machair is a mix of sand dune, coastal grassland, dune slack and marsh that have been created over thousands of years by human settlement and agriculture.

http://joybain.com/

Suds McKenna: A familiar plough into the know of a tie

3-17 September (Thursday-Saturday). Entry free. Centre for Contemporary Arts, 350 Sauchiehall Streer, Glasgow, G2 3JD.

This exhibition showcases a series of new works from Suds McKenna. The art on show spans drawing and sculpture. The exhibition depicts both individual and social bodies in the address of ideas surrounding selfhood, performativity and commonality.

https://www.cca-glasgow.com/programme/suds-mckenna-a-familiar-plough-into-the-knot-of-a-tie

Conversations about Art and Exile

3-25 September. Entry free. Tramway, 25 Albert Drive, Glasgow, G41 2PE.

This exhibition explores and redefines the notion of exile, whether as a forced or self-imposed condition. It looks at how exile and migration influence the artistic process when an artist is forced to change location as well as how the work of artists with lived experience of exile is shaping the cultural landscape of Scotland.

https://www.tramway.org/event/ea5cad81-88e8-4043-b11b-aef200928b7d

Nowhere Far

3-30 September. Entry free. The Glasgow Gallery of Photography, 57 Glassford Street, Glasgow, G1 1UB.

The Glasgow Gallery of Photography is showcasing the work of photographers across the globe in ‘Nowhere far’. This international exhibition will show images around the theme of the photographers’ home town or country and what life is like there.

https://www.glasgowgalleryofphotography.com/

Norman Gilbert

3 September-5 February 2023. Entry free. Tramway, 25 Albert Drive, Glasgow, G41 2PE.

Tramway are hosting a new exhibition of work from Glasgow artist Norman Gilbert who lived and worked on the south side for over 60 years. His vibrant and formally diverse paintings are characterised by bold, inventive colour palettes. Alongside Gilbert’s paintings, visitors can also discover black and white studies, as well as textiles, objects and ephemera from his studio.

https://www.tramway.org/event/4abdfe69-2eea-4921-a9f4-aee500f041af

The Burrells’ Legacy: A Great Gift to Glasgow

3 September-16 April 2023. Entry free. The Burrell Collection, 2060 Pollokshaws Road, Glasgow, G43 1AT.

Explore the astonishing legacy of Sir William Burrell and his wife, Constance Burrell in this exhibition. Discover selected works from the collection as well as two new acquisitions. The exhibition highlights the Burrells’ vision for the future Burrell museum and reveals how their collecting tastes influence the design of the museum and the objects within it.

https://burrellcollection.com/the-burrells-legacy/

Consequences: Art and Activism in the Nuclear Age

3 September. Entry free. Out of the Blue Drill Hall, 36 Dalmeny Street, Leith, EH6 8RG.

An art exhibition that explores the human and ecological consequences of the use of nuclear weapons and nuclear energy and the anti-nuclear activists, it comprises films, photography and installations. Work from over 20 Scottish and international artists who consider the political, humanitarian and ecological consequences of the nuclear age.

https://peaceandjustice.org.uk/what-we-do/peacecranes/

Arctic Ventures: Forgotten Stories of Scottish Whaling

3 September-27 November. Entry included in museum admission. The Scottish Fisheries Museum, St Ayles Harbourhead, Anstruther, KY10 3AB.

This exhibition at the Scottish Fisheries museum aligns Anstruther and the museum’s building with the background of the wider story of Scottish Whaling. The main focus of the new permanent display is the work of renowned whaling artist, printmaker and handmade book maker Caroline Hack. There is also the opportunity to meet the artist on 3-4 September.

http://www.scotfishmuseum.org/

CRAFTHOUSE

7 September-18 October. Entry free. The Briggait, 141 Bridgegate, Glasgow, G1 5HZ.

This exhibition is the vision of artist Cress McLaren who has curated two showrooms at the Briggait. Her decorative glassware, as well as work from other makers across Scotland will be on display. Each piece on display is a bespoke, contemporary handmade craft from some of Scotland’s most skilful artisans. Visitors will have the chance to discover furniture, pottery, textiles, lighting and glass.

https://www.waspsstudios.org.uk/events/crafthouse-cressa-mclaren/

Pandemic Photography Exhibition

3-24 September. Entry free. The Glasgow Gallery of Photography. Entry free. 57 Glassford Street, Glasgow, G1 1UB.

The Glasgow Gallery of Photography is hosting a three week exhibition that showcases images from photographers around the world in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. There will also be images exploring other global events from the last two and a half years, with a main focus on how the world has responded to the pandemic.

https://www.glasgowgalleryofphotography.com/

Charlotte Cohen