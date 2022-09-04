Anyone for port? Yes, I did say port and, yes, it's still the summer, but I'm talking about two particular styles that come into their own at this time of the year, white and tawny.

White port is something that took me a long time to get used to but all of a sudden I'm hooked. I used to struggle to get past a palate that often resembled a tired, oxidised style but their charm has grown substantially in recent years and they even exude fruit by the bucket load.