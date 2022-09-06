Technology: ONANOFF BuddyPhones POP Fun Bluetooth Headphones

What is it?

Headphones specifically designed for young listeners to keep their hearing healthy.

Good points?

BuddyPhones have a history of creating quality child-friendly audio devices that protect developing ears. The POP Fun is the latest set of Bluetooth headphones to utilise a SafeAudio option which limits output volume to 85 decibels when activated.

Children are often unaware of the harm that sustained listening of loud music can bring, especially as this may not present itself until later in life. As increased numbers of kids pickup headphones for longer hours it’s imperative that there are devices like the POP Fun to negate associated hearing problems.

You choose between various colours and can personalise the headphones with fun stickers and designs that encourage littles ones to enjoy entertainment on the go and safely.

Robust but soft materials ensure your child wont damage the headphones during play but also maintain comfort while wearing them.

A battery life of 24 hours is great for long road trips when you don’t want to continually hear Dora the Explorer on a loop. Attaching an auxiliary cable can also be used to extend the usage indefinitely should you forget to charge them.

The built-in microphone and convenient earcup buttons allow users to conduct calls in an intuitive way while also providing easy controls for sound output.

Bad points?

Sound quality although is not terrible it does seem inhibited to a degree.

Best for ...

Those with young children who spend way too much time on YouTube or other streaming platforms.

Avoid if ...

Your intended recipient is over the age of six as these headphones may be deemed too young for them.

Score: 9/10.

ONANOFF BuddyPhones POP Fun Bluetooth Headphones, £27.99, (buddyphones.com)