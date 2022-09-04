What’s the story?
Cobra Kai.
I’ll need more information.
The nostalgia-laden, smash-hit Netflix reboot – starring Ralph Macchio and William Zabka – returns for a much-anticipated fifth series.
Cobra Kai is based on The Karate Kid franchise, which saw a clutch of popular films released in the 1980s. The TV show is set in the present day, some 35 years after the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament.
Daniel LaRusso (Macchio) now runs a successful car dealership and has a picture-perfect family, while old adversary Johnny Lawrence (Zabka) has been on a downward spiral since losing their infamous grudge match.
And the new series?
The action picks up amid the bitter fallout of the most recent All Valley Karate Tournament, as Lawrence seeks to build bridges and LaRusso calls on a familiar face from his past for help.
Meanwhile, the dastardly Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) is hellbent on expanding his “No Mercy” karate empire and recruits the formidable Kim Da-Eun (Alicia Hannah-Kim) as Cobra Kai’s first female sensei.
Who is in the cast?
Our favourite hormone-addled, karate-loving, troubled teens – played by Xolo Mariduena, Tanner Buchanan, Peyton List, Mary Mouser, Jacob Bertrand and Gianni DeCenzo – all return, as does Courtney Henggeler as LaRusso’s wife Amanda.
When can I watch?
The fifth series of Cobra Kai arrives on Netflix this Friday.
