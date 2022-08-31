A family-run fish and chip shop has been destroyed in a fire, its owners have confirmed.

Owners of the Pittenweem Fish Bar, located in a Fife village of the same name, said there are "simply no words to describe how devastated [they] are".

The blaze broke out on Pittenweem's High Street around 5.43pm on Tuesday, August 30.

Four fire engines were sent to tackle the fire, alongside one specialist resource unit.

Images from the scene showed dark smoke billowing from the windows and doors of the family business.

The owners confirmed that all staff escaped the blaze safely and thanked the emergency services for their assistance.

A statement read: "There is simply no words to describe how devastated we are as our family business was destroyed by fire last night.

"Thankfully all our staff made it out safely and we would like to thank the Emergency Services, Pittenweem Surgery, and the local community for their assistance."

However, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) confirmed three people received treatment from the Scottish Ambulance Service.

A SFRS spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 5.43pm on Tuesday, August 30 about a fire at a commercial property in High Street, Pittenweem.

"Operations Control mobilised four fire appliances and one height vehicle to the scene.

"Crews extinguished the fire and ensured the area was safe before leaving at 2.02am.

"Three casualties were taken into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.”

Social media users shared their best wishes with the organisation with one person writing: "Thankfully you are all safe and sound but absolutely gutted for you all for the devastation of your brilliant fish and chip shop tonight

"Thoughts are with you all."

Another person said it was a "real tragedy".

They wrote: "So sorry to hear the news but relieved everyone is safe. This is a real tragedy for a much-loved chippy. Used to live in Cellardyke and drive over specially - best chippy in the area, no contest."