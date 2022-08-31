Ferry Porsche, automobile designer and founder of Porsche once said: “We place more value in building cars of quality than in building cars for quantity” – and in our opinion, rightly so.

Owning a luxury sports car is, for many, a lifelong dream, and there are few things quite like climbing behind the wheel of your new purchase to take it for that very first spin.

Few cars come as close to fulfilling that dream as a shiny new Porsche – especially when you’ve had the opportunity to customise it to suit your needs and desires. It’s the ultimate way to create a bespoke luxury car you just won’t be able to get enough of driving, sitting in – or simply looking at sitting out on your driveway.

At Porsche, offering customers that personalised feel is considered not just a luxury, but a necessity – after all, when you’re preparing to splurge, you deserve to get something truly remarkable for your money, and a car that is truly unique.

Receiving many different requests for more exclusive new models, the coveted high-end car brand originally founded a department called Sonderwunsch Programme – which translated as ‘special requests program’ – for those who wanted their sports car to receive special treatment and bespoke features prior to driving it off the forecourt.

But that, it seems, was just the beginning of what would go on to see the name become synonymous with the utmost in exclusivity.

Personalised brand-new Porsches soon became extremely popular amongst new owners, and it certainly isn’t hard to see why. Representing high-end quality, a passion for detail and tradition became Porsche’s trademark service, and so became ‘Porsche Exclusive’ in 1986.

The brand values are reflected in all products offered to new owners, whether that is a single option or an Exclusive Series model such as the 911 Targa 4s Heritage Design Edition, and it’s something that has rightly won this prestigious name in luxury cars a legion of loyal high-net-worth fans.

Today, Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur now enables Porsche owners to design and configure their chosen model to meet their individual needs, with an interior package allowing them to choose from features such as dashboard trim, steering column leather and newly designed two-tone interior.

Exterior styling, meanwhile, includes carbon exterior mirror upper trims, Porsche logo LED door courtesy lights and painted door handles for the utmost in style, sophistication and aesthetic appeal.

Committed to the tradition of building unique sports cars

Building very special cars is a passion, and responding to specific customer requirements has always been a top priority at Porsche. Creating something truly exceptional doesn’t happen easily – which is why craftsmanship, experience and passion are at the heart of the Exclusive Manufaktur service, with master craftsmen taking customer ideas, personality and inspiration and creating something truly exceptional and one-of-a-kind.

The creative process forms works of art

The most important materials used to create any bespoke Porsche are leather, Alcantra, carbon, wood and aluminium. The most important tools, however, are the hands of the expert craftspeople who make it happen.

They’re the only tools that meet the typically Porsche high standards, and the only trustworthy assets that can be relied on to create its masterpiece, working with leather to cut and stitch the interior, or precise painting and polishing with a high level of care, concentration, passion and commitment.

The finest Porsche craftsmen create finishes that make the dream a reality, and the best thing of all is that no other person on this planet will have the same car as any that is individually designed and bought.

Attention to detail achieves perfection

A Porsche owner seeks something truly exceptional, and making the extraordinary is possible, it seems, with the Exclusive Manufaktur service. Using modern components such as carbon – a hard, lightweight material – allows for the pushing of design boundaries.

Inspiration comes from these finer details, and the LED matrix headlights with elements in glacier blue add that ultimate final touch to ensure that each individual Porsche is nothing short of perfection.

Making your dream Porsche a reality

Designing your Porsche has never been easier. With a wide range of visual and technical customisation for external and internal finishes including lighting, wheels, engine and drive, Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur offers an extremely broad choice of options for a new owner to turn a production vehicle into a personalised sports car.

The Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur enhanced personalisation options include SportDesign packages, an Aerokit, special wheel designs, and carbon or aluminium interior parts.

Customers can choose from a wide selection of leathers, exterior colours, stitching and embossments in a range of different colours, ensuring that the possibilities are endless.

Find out more about Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur and visit porsche.com/uk to view the choices available to you

View the possibilities

The Porsche Centre Glasgow now features a Taycan Cross Turismo, which has been designed by the general sales manager using Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur options.

The Offroad Design Package in Black was chosen as the base for this design, and some of the Exclusive Manufaktur features included are: Sports Chrono Package including compass display on the dashboard, Exclusive Matrix LED headlights in black with Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus, Carbon interior package, Illuminated carbon door sill guards, exterior mirror upper trims in Carbon with ‘PORSCHE’ logo LED door courtesy lights.

To view the stunning Taycan Cross Turismo and to talk through ideas for your personalised Porsche, using the Exclusive Manufaktur Options, call 0141 885 6911 or email info@porscheglasgow.co.uk