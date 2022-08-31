Five people have been taken to hospital after two vehicles collided on Wednesday morning on a Highlands road. 

Drivers are being urged to avoid the A832 north of Dundonnell after the crash took place around 11.30am on August 31. 

The road is closed in both directions between the A835 at Braemore and Badcaul village.

Two ambulances and an air ambulance were all sent to the scene.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said:“We received a call today at 11.31 am to attend an incident on the A832 near Dundonnell. We dispatched a number of resources to the scene, including two ambulances, an air ambulance and our trauma team, and transferred five patients to hospital.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 11.30am on Wednesday, 31 August, we were called to a report of a two-vehicle crash on the A832, north of Dundonnell.

“The road is closed in both directions between the A835 at Braemore and Badcaul village.

“Emergency services are in attendance.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area.”