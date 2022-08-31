E.coli cases linked to a number of East Lothian nurseries have risen to 50, as two nurseries at the heart of the outbreak reopen after almost a month-long closure.

Hundreds of exclusion orders were issued to children and parents, effectively forcing them to self-isolate to limit the spread of the infection.

E.coli causes illness with symptoms ranging from mild loose stools to severe bloody diarrhoea. Serious complications can lead to blood poisoning and kidney failure.

An outbreak of the bacterial infection saw the Church Street Pear Tree Nursery and Meadowpak Pear Tree Nursery in Haddington close their doors earlier this month.

Cases of E.coli were later confirmed in a Musselburgh private nursery located on Bridge Street, forcing a third closure.

Two further nurseries, West Road Pear Street Nursery and Musselburgh Private Nursery in Stoneybank, were closed as a precaution.

Church Street Pear Tree Nursery has now become the first to re-open on Monday, August 29, followed by the Meadowpark nursery which reopened on Wednesday, August 31.

The chair of the Incident Management Team (IMT) set up to tackle the E.coli outbreak urged families to continue to wait for clearance before letting their children attend nurseries.

Dr Graham Mackenzie said: “It is really encouraging to see these nurseries opening back up and children being able to return to school and nursery and we would like to thank the families who have worked with us.

“Over the last few weeks, hundreds of exclusion orders have been put in place to safeguard public health and safeguard communities.

“This has been challenging for everyone involved. We all know how difficult the Covid19 lockdown and the pandemic has been on family life and that as a result these E. coli exclusions have been difficult for families to accept.

“However, the Health Protection Team has worked tirelessly to contain the outbreak and prevent wider spread and the IMT would like to thank them for all of their hard work and professionalism.

“Scores of exclusion orders have been lifted over recent days which means that some families can get back to normal. There are also enough staff and pupils who have been through the clearance process and provided two negative stool samples 24 hour apart, to make it feasible for Church Street and Meadowpark nurseries to re-open.

“I would remind families that they must wait for the Health Protection Team to give them clearance for their child to attend nursery to ensure there is no possibility of continuing transmission.

“The Health Protection Team will call you as soon as the results are through, so please remember there is no need to call through to check if they have been received.

“These lists are being regularly updated with nurseries to ensure they also know who to expect and when.”

Church Street Pear Tree Nursery was originally closed on August 2 after a number of children fell ill and went on to test positive for E-coli.

Its sister nursery in Meadowpark was closed on August 12 as a precaution, with cases later being confirmed by the IMT.

Musselburgh Private Nursery, Bridge Street, had confirmed cases of E-coli on August 19 and will remain closed until the clearance process has been completed.

Families and nursery staff are also being reminded that they may be eligible for compensation for loss of earnings resulting from an exclusion.

An adult who has been excluded under the Public Health Act may be eligible as well as parents and carers who need to care for someone who has been excluded.