The Marine North Berwick and The Lawn, East Lothian

North Berwick's Marine Hotel and Spa is known for its coastal setting and 19th century Victorian architecture. It is a popular choice for golfers, who can choose from 20 championship courses in the surrounding area with views of the Firth of Forth. The Lawn restaurant is led by chef Chris Niven and his menu is focused on ingredients from East Lothian and the surrounding area, served in a relaxed setting, with an approachable, seasonal menu designed around flavour and simplicity.

Kimpton Charlotte Square and BABA, Edinburgh

Kimpton Charlotte Square Hotel, perched on the edge of a private garden in the New Town, combines traditional glamour with modern Scotland. It's an Instagram-ready hotel for a new generation of travellers with stunning interiors, a luxurious spa and gym and multiple dining spots. BABA, its most well known of these spots, serves modern cocktails and inventive cuisine with Middle Eastern and Scottish influences. Mezze takes centre stage here but a charcoal grill contributes as well, cooking Scottish lamb, beef, and seafood. Locals who have been coming here since it opened know the secret to the menu: mix and match, and don't be afraid to share.

Gleneagles and The Birnam, Perthshire

The Gleneagles Hotel, a country estate set beneath the Ochil Hills, has been a luxury destination for nearly a century. Located one hour from Glasgow and Edinburgh airports and with its own railway station, it is the ideal retreat for those seeking relaxation, fun, and adventure. The Birnam, Gleneagles casual dining restaurant, has recently been refreshed and reopened with a new look and menu. The restaurant's updated menu includes cuts of meat and fish cooked over the restaurant's custom-built open fire pit, as well as pasta dishes, salads, and light bites.

