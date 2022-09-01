A man has died and two people have suffered serious injuries following a road crash in the Highlands.

Police said the 69-year-old was killed in a collision involving a lack Kia Sportage and a silver Kia Venga on the A832 near Dundonnell.

Emergency services attended, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Kia Venga, a 63-year-old woman, and a passenger of the Kia Sportage, a 72-year-old woman, suffered serious, but not life-threatening injuries and were conveyed to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by air ambulance.

The driver of the Kia Sportage, a 77-year-old man, and a 75-year-old female passenger were taken by ambulance to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness for treatment.

The road was closed for around seven and a half hours to allow a full collision investigation to take place.

Sergeant Calum MacAulay, of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family of the man who died in this crash.

“Our enquiries continue to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and would appeal to anyone who has any information to come forward and speak to police.

“I would also ask if there are any motorists who have possible dashcam footage of the area around the time of the incident to get in touch with officers.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting incident number 1134 of Wednesday, 31 August, 2022.